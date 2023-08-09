CALLINGTON Lions’ plans for next month’s renowned town Honey Fair are well underway, in which they are hoping to make the event on September 30 the biggest and best yet.
In addition to breaking from tradition and hosting the event on a Saturday for the first time ever to boost the family-friendly feel, this year’s fair — which remains the only honey fair in Cornwall — will see a special children’s entertainment area with many activities and rides, entertainment both inside and outside the town hall, a range of stalls, a pet’s corner and a bouncy castle, alongside the usual bee keepers display, live music, ‘teas with the bees,’ and town crier and art competitions.
Furthermore, to allow for an estimated turnout of 5,000 people throughout the day, this year’s event will feature a new layout and parking in the New Road south (B&M) car park to improve access.
Callington Honey Fair’s history spans over 150 years; according to the town council’s website, it was first established when Henry III granted Callington a market charter in 1267, which allowed for a weekly market and annual fair on the first Wednesday in October for local beekeepers to sell their honey. Following a lapse in Honey Fair Day during the Second World War, it was later reinstated in 1978 by John Trevithick, with the Lions taking over the running of the event a year later, continuing to the present day.
This year, the Lions are staging the event with the help of the town council and community interest company Diverse Events, spearheaded by a former Saltash Lion — Aaron Monk — who was previously instrumental in organising events such as the regatta and christmas lights switch on prior to the Saltash Lions folding.
President of the Callington Lions Don Berrey said: “We’re hugely grateful to the town council for their financial support, providing a grant of over £1,000. A lot of the event is in the town hall itself, which we hire from the council. It’s where the local beekeepers put on their exhibition and over 900 entrants for the children’s painting competition have their work displayed. There will also be entertainment in the hall on a special stage we are setting up, although the primary stage will be outside.”
Don also stated that the move from Wednesday to Saturday (for the first time in the event’s history) has been well received by both businesses and the public, thus accommodating for a greater number who would otherwise be occupied with school or work on weekdays.
The Lions are hoping for a good response from local shops with their window displays and from the schools with the children’s painting competition. They are further encouraging more local charities and businesses to take up stalls, to which they have so far reported an encouraging response, with a greater number planned for this year and all proceeds made by the Lions going to their chosen charities.
Don said: “Biscombes Lane will also be used for stalls. With a variety of small stalls down the lane including food, charities and local businesses, this will guide members of the public in a circular route so they can really see what the shops in the town centre have to offer. The Sunday market, organised by the town council, has also been moved to Saturday to coincide with Honey Fair.
“We have a road closure this year with New Road staying open up to the car park at B&M, where the staff car park will have children’s rides. In previous years, we’ve operated a park and ride service from St. Mellion but we’ve now done away with it as it proved too costly and was utilised by few. We’re hoping to open up the recreation ground for parking if the weather’s good.”
For a full run-down of the day’s events (taking place between 10am and 5pm), follow the Callington Lions’ Facebook page, where more information is set to be shared soon. The page can be accessed using the following web link: https://www.facebook.com/CallingtonLionsNews. Alternatively, if you wish to book a stall, use the following link: https://shorturl.at/jGVW2