President of the Callington Lions Don Berrey said: “We’re hugely grateful to the town council for their financial support, providing a grant of over £1,000. A lot of the event is in the town hall itself, which we hire from the council. It’s where the local beekeepers put on their exhibition and over 900 entrants for the children’s painting competition have their work displayed. There will also be entertainment in the hall on a special stage we are setting up, although the primary stage will be outside.”