Opposition is growing to two proposed neighbouring housing estates on the edge of Tavistock.
Separate applications for Violet Lane (143 homes) and nearby Green Hill (65 homes) have been submitted for meadows on the northern boundary of Tavistock.
The Violet Lane one has been submitted by Land Value Alliances, while the Green Hill application has been submitted by Mr, Mr & Mrs A, D & D Turner.
Residents say both sites are unsuitable for new homes as they will add traffic to unsuitable narrow steep roads and difficult junctions.
There are already more than 1,500 homes already built, under construction or in the planning pipeline across Tavistock – the Green Hill proposal would add to this total.
Violet Lane area residents claim, backed by town councillors, that the two estates will put a huge burden on the town’s intrastructure in terms of roads, schools and health provision, which are already under strain.
Ramping up the pressure on the planning authority West Devon Borough Council are Devon County Council (DCC) highways and MP Sir Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and Tavistock).
Sir Geoffrey recently met residents who live beside the site to hear their concerns, which include losing valued green space and wildlife habitats on their doorstep.
He said: "This proposal would add another 65 houses on top of the 1,500 homes already built, under construction or in the planning system. Residents are understandably anxious about what this means for the future of Tavistock.
"This site was not included in the democratically adopted local plan. It was excluded for good reason. However, changes to national housing policy have meant that councils which cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply are increasingly exposed to speculative developments.
"People across Tavistock are making their views clear. They want to protect the heritage, landscape and character of our town and these concerns deserve to be given the fullest consideration as this application is determined."
Residents are encouraged to submit their comments on the Green Hill plan before the consultation closes on Thursday, August 6. The outline plan can be viewed in the West Devon Borough Council planning portal ref: 0491/26/OPA at this link: https://westdevon.planning-register.co.uk/Search/Results
Meanwhile, DCC highways recommends permission is refused for the Violet Lane plan over access, saying it “fails to demonstrate safe and suitable access can be achieved for all users, particularly pedestrians”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.