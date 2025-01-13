Free guided weekly walks with qualified walk leaders offer the chance to explore areas in the Tamar Valley.
The walking programme organised by the Tamar Valley National Landscape offers a range of walks every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday morning over the next three months, each lasting two hours ranging from two miles to four and a half.
The Saltash Walk and Talk group meet every Monday at 10.30am and walk along footpaths and fields from Latchbrook to Trematon, a circular walk around St Mellion or a stroll around St Germans near the River Lynher.
This season this group will also explore the South West Coast Path including walks around Mount Batten, Seaton and Wembury. A walk around the formal gardens at Lanhydrock Estate is planned for March 17.
The Tamar Valley Walk and Talk group meet on Wednesday mornings exploring Calstock, Luckett and Deer Park Farm in Cornwall and walks on the Devon bank including Weir Quay, Bere Alston, Tavistock, Yelverton and Lopwell. Walks also pass mining remains including Kit Hill, Wheal Fanny and Harrowbarrow.
Tamar and Bere Wellbeing Walks will explore a number of local routes on both side of the river each Thursday including a walk along quiet lanes and through fields around Milton Combe; walks around Tamar Trails, Tavistock Canal and Hingston Down; and a stroll around Bohetherick and Cotehele Mill, which will pass through old market gardens.
All walking programmes can be found at www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups/
Booking isn’t needed and walkers are encouraged to join in with as many as they wish. Organisers ask that walkers wear appropriate footwear and comfortable clothing and bring a drink and snack, particularly for longer walks.
Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome and all walkers participate at their own risk.