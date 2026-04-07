A sauna is being proposed along with other modernisation and expansion plans for a cafe/restaurant on Plymouth Hoe.
The Terrace in Madeira Road wants to add a sauna at ground level and a servery, refurbish the loos and extend the roof terrace to create an additional seating area.
Planning documents to Plymouth City Council say the new offerings will provide a year-round attraction for future customers “creating a unique and high quality visitor experience”.
Situated on Plymouth’s waterfront, high above the beach, the site is within The Hoe conservation area.
Applicant Ben Squire wants to modernise the building and increase footfall to boost trading for the business and the wider waterfront area.
Documents say that Plymouth City Council’s economic development team have been consulted and are supportive of the scheme.
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