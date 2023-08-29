Celebrate Cotehele’s rare and special orchards with a weekend of apple festivities this weekend.
This Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, join an orchard tour, see the cider press in action, taste some delicious apples and pick your own straight from the trees to take home with you. Organisers have told those planning to attend to watch out for something special making an appearance on the grass circle too.
Pick your own apples is running daily until Sunday September 24. You can bring a bag, or buy one at reception to fill with lots of fruit.
For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele