A dedicated group of snappers are coming into focus at their annual summer exhibition in Tavistock.
Photographers with Tavistock Photography Club are showing off their work at the free display in Butchers’ Hall on Thursday, August 28, from 10am-4pm.
Christine Powell, club member, said: “Many of us enter our work in competitions and it’s all within the world of photography enthusiasts. So, the summer exhibition gives us all the chance to give our imagery a wider audience among local people who are likely to appreciate the subject matter which is largely in this area.”
Christine took up photography seriously after her Dartmoor landscape images were accepted for permanent display in the corridors of Derriford Hospital.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.