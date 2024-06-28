Tamar & Bere Wellbeing Walks will explore a number of local routes on both side of the river, including Kit Hill, Harrowbarrow and Tamar Trails over the next three months. Three new walks are included in this season’s programme – Collins Bridge circular in Bere Alston; West Down and Double Waters, through sessile oak woodland and with stunning views over the Walkham and Tavy valleys; and River Tamar and Ward Mine, Calstock.