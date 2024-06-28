PEOPLE are invited to join free weekly walks in the Tamar Valley this summer.
Qualified walk leaders from Tamar Valley National Landscape will be helping people discover new new routes in the Tamar Valley and beyond, or revisit old favourites every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
The Saltash Walk & Talk group meet every Monday at 10.30am for two-hour walks. Choose from Churchtown Farm Nature Reserve in Saltash, with lovely views across the rivers Tamar and Lynher, or a circular walk around St Mellion.
The group also explores the South West Coast Path, including walks around Maker Church, Rame Head and Talland Bay. Cardinham Woods, Wilcove via Antony Woods or Cann Woods are good choices for people who prefer a bit of shade.
Tamar Valley Walk & Talk group is out and about on Wednesday mornings.
People are invited to join the group this summer to explore the St Dominica Heritage Trail, Gunnislake to Clitters Mine, Tavistock Canal and the Bere peninsula. They will also lead walks a bit further afield, including Burrator Reservoir and Sheepstor Foothills, and Phoenix Mining Valley, with great views of Sharp Tor.
Tamar & Bere Wellbeing Walks will explore a number of local routes on both side of the river, including Kit Hill, Harrowbarrow and Tamar Trails over the next three months. Three new walks are included in this season’s programme – Collins Bridge circular in Bere Alston; West Down and Double Waters, through sessile oak woodland and with stunning views over the Walkham and Tavy valleys; and River Tamar and Ward Mine, Calstock.
A spokesperson for Tamar Valley National Landscape said: “Summer is a great time of year to explore and enjoy Tamar Valley National Landscape.
“Maybe you have friends or family staying with you, are thinking of ideas to keep your children or grandchildren entertained during August, or would just like to spend some time exploring the local area while meeting new people. Either way, take a closer look at our free weekly walk programmes.
“No need to book, join in with as many or as few as you would like. Please wear appropriate footwear and comfortable clothing.
“A walking stick is useful, too. Please also consider bringing a drink and snack, particularly for longer walks. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome (at walk leader’s discretion). All walkers participate at their own risk.”
The main aim of Tamar Valley National Landscape, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of this special area.
It is a partnership of Cornwall Council, Devon County Council, South Hams District Council, West Devon Borough Council, Plymouth City Council and Natural England.
All walking programmes can be found at www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups