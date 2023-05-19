Sammie Coryton, owner and director of Pentillie Castle says:‘We are very pleased to have been able to facilitate this permissive path. While it is still close to a main road, we hope that walkers will appreciate the hedge boundary between them and the speedy traffic. We are grateful for the co-operation of the tenant farmer, and to the Tamara and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team for the foresight to make this path a reality.’