Wesley Smyth, Natural England deputy director for Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, said: “Dartmoor has internationally important peatlands and blanket bogs. Unfortunately, the impact of historic drainage management means many of these peatlands now require restoration so that they once again become active peat building systems. The work on Burrator Reservoir is a great example of work being done to restore Dartmoor’s precious peatlands.”