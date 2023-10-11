Not many people realise that Tavistock Hospital has an operating theatre and carries out surgery. Those that have had operations here are full of praise both for the quality of the treatment and the kindness of the staff.
Ken Richards, of St Ann’s Chapel, had growths removed from his ear and nose as a day-case patient needing only local anaesthetic and was therefore home before lunch after the growths grew rapidly and were increasingly painful and meant sleeping was uncomfortable on one side.
Ken, aged 75, and a former builder, said: “I can’t fault the NHS, they’ve always done me proud. I had lymphoma a few years ago and spent three and a half months in Derriford Hospital recovering after surgery and I had to learn to walk again.
“It’s not so bad this time, thanks to the GP and Tavistock Hospital. I got the lumps looked at by the surgery, then at Derriford. In the last few weeks the growths got really large and painful. The one on my left ear stopped me sleeping properly as I couldn’t lie on that side of my face.
“They’ve really looked after me here. It’s so wonderful being able to come to my local hospital without the stress of going to Derriford, which has already sorted me out once. But for a small operation like this, it’s ideal to come in the morning and go home again a few hours later. It’s less stressful.
“The doctor who did the operation talked to me all the time and I could hear the nurses chatting. They’re a lovely caring bunch. It was so calming and relaxing in their hands. I was scared to come here, but they made me so relaxed about the surgery. I got here really early and they made me a cuppa and talked me through everything, so I was more relaxed for the operation.
“I feel absolutely fine and I’ll soon be back home. I can’t believe it’s been done. I’ll have to come back for a check up to see if the lumps start growing again. But I won’t be worried about coming to Tavistock Hospital. I know I’ll be cared for. I do feel sorry for the staff when patients don’t turn up for their operations though. They’re all here ready and it’s a waste of money and their time. Other people could have had their operations instead if they’d cancelled properly.”
Surgeon Emily Newton-Dunn has been working part-time in Tavistock for ten years and carried out Ken’s operation as a specialist in plastic surgery and treats an increasing number of potentially cancerous lumps. She is based in Derriford, but spends some of the week on day-cases without general anaesthetic in Tavistock Hospital. She said: “I love coming to Tavistock Hospital. It doesn’t have the dramas that go with more complex cases that we can have at Derriford.
“They are so efficient and friendly here and I know what and who I’m dealing with on my daily lists. Because no general anaesthetics are needed the patients can go home after a few hours. The staff all deal with the patient together at all stages of the pre-op, in theatre and post-op which not only gives the patient reassurance, it also gives me extra confidence that all is well and all will go well.
“It’s not only me that likes coming here, I know people that have chosen to come from South Brent because of Tavistock Hospital’s special care. Because it’s a relaxed supportive environment and patients have contact with the same staff at different stages of their care, they feel more comfortable and it makes my work easier and helps with patient recovery.”
Emily also works in the new dressings clinic at Tavistock Hospital, which means patients who have undergone her surgical procedures do not need to go to Derriford for post-surgical care.
A second patient thanked nurse Mel Statton for her care by sending her a wedding card and letter. She said: “It’s so wonderful that our care is recognised in this way. I’m really moved that the wife took the time to write a proper letter and also a wedding card. I’m getting married soon in Cyprus and chatted to the patient’s wife while he had a hernia procedure because she was worried about him.
“I made her a cuppa and chatted to her and she appreciated it. It’s what makes it extra special to work in Tavistock. There are many patients with mental health issues or are generally very anxious, so it’s very important to put them and their families at ease.”
As well as supporting theatre work Mel also works with outpatients and several clinics and the minor injuries unit.
Becky Voller, deputy theatre sister, said: “So many people don’t know Tavistock Hospital is here, let alone the wide range of work and procedures we carry out here. I support the surgeons here in their procedures, making sure it is all working well. We carry out colorectal, urology, ear, nose and and throat, gynaecological procedures and plastic surgery here at our one operating theatre. I think that really surprises people.
“My role is unusual in that I have to be an expert in assisting a wide range of theatre procedures and in overseeing the organisation that enables surgeons to do their work most effectively and for patients to get the best care and experience.”
Becky trained and worked in Bristol emergency operating theatres before joining Tavistock Hospital because it is her home town, having been grown up there and attended Tavistock College.
Karen Lang, operating department practitioner, said: “I assist the surgeons and look after patients at all stages when they’re in our care. I trained at Derrfiord, but the advantage of working Tavistock is that we don’t need to specialise and can keep up to date with our skills during the patient’s care journey here. That’s good for us as staff and because the patients see the same faces before, during and after procedures, they are reassured.”