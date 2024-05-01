Parklands Leisure Centre in Okehampton has received £38,500 from the Swimming Pool Support Fund.
Okehampton's leisure centre is one of 325 swimming pools and leisure centres across England that have received money in Phase II of the £60.5m fund to improve energy efficiency and help ensure long-term sustainability for leisure facilities.
The funding for Parklands, which is owned by West Devon Borough Council, will pay for pool covers and a variable speed filtration system.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon's Lead Hub Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to secure this funding for Parklands Leisure Centre. Rising energy costs have hit leisure facilities especially hard in recent times, and this funding will help ensure the future of this vitally important community facility for the town of Okehampton and the wider area.
"Our leisure centres bring people together, help people improve their physical and mental health and are hugely important to community wellbeing. Parklands is a facility that Okehampton can be proud of."
The borough council hopes the centre's renovation will make it more resilient in the years ahead and ensure that the community pool will continue to improve community wellbeing and serve the people of West Devon.
The £60m capital investment programme has awarded funding for more than 500 capital interventions in over 300 facilities with swimming pools. To date, 264 local authorities have received a portion of the funding, with £20m provided by Sport England via the National Lottery and slightly over £40m by the Government.