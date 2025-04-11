A NEW monthly informal support group for people living with Parkinson’s Disease has been successfully launched at Tavistock Wharf with more than 40 people attending.
The first ‘Parky at the Wharf’ was staged last Thursday and will continue on the second Thursday of each month – the first of which will be on Thursday, May 8, between 1:30 and 3:00pm. The following dates are May 8, June 12, July 10, August 14 and September 11. Further details can be obtained by emailing: [email protected]
The group is backed by Parkinson’s UK and a special guest was Amanda Willats, who not only works at The Wharf but is the daughter of Robert Wray, who founded the precursor organisation to Parkinson’s UK.
Group joint organiserJean Thomson said: “We were very pleased with the launch. For some, just coming out and meeting new people was quite a challenge. We had a good turnout –over 40 people. It was a good social occasion and we made many new contacts.
“We were particularly grateful for the support from representatives from Parkinson's UK and Emma Edwards, a Parkinson's nurse for Livewell Southwest.
“We were well looked after by Amanda Willats, the daughter of the founder of the Robert Way and the rest of the staff at The Wharf .”
She said that one of the attendees with Parkinson’s asked for patience from everyone, saying: “I'm the same person, I've just slowed down. It's not easy to talk about Parkinson's. I want to continue to be part of life.”
Visitors can chat to people living with the illness or who are carers. They can find out more about Parkinson’s and meet representatives of the charity Parkinson’s UK as well as health and fitness professionals and family and friends of people with the disease.
Jean Thomson said: “Everyone with experience of living with Parkinson’s Disease is welcome.”