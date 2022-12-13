The Calstock Parish Council has updated residents within the parish about the location and use of salt bins after the recent spell of cold weather.
The Parish Council has over 30 salt bins within the parish. In Calstock these are at either end of Church Lane and by Station Lane. These are intended to help local community efforts to clear ice and snow from roads and pavements. This salt is for use on the public highway only.
The Parish Council have two part-time workmen that will be checking and refilling the salt bins as a priority.
Gritting is carried out by Cornwall Highways.
Alastair Tinto, Parish Councillor said: 'Initially they only grit the the main A and B roads and some C roads to secondary schools and hospitals. In our area that is the A390 but not the road into Calstock.
'I have asked that priority here is given to the road into Calstock given the danger of skidding up by Sandways and that it is a bus route.'
If a bin is nearly empty and needs filling, or has been damaged, please take a note of its reference number and location and inform the Parish Clerk 01822 748847 or [email protected]