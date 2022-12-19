CALSTOCK Parish Council held an emergency meeting at the weekend to resolve the issue of the village's car park that has fallen into disrepair and poses as a potential danger to its users.
The Parish Council took immediate action to address the issue at last week's council meeting where Councillor and Chair of the Parish Council, Jim Wakem said: 'The car park is in a very dangerous state'.
Parish councillors met on Saturday morning (December 17) to assess the surface of the car park which has broken away in parts and councillors have determined a 'quick fix' to rectify the issue.
Councillor Alastair Tinto said: 'In the next few days hardcore will be spread on the very uneven breaking up surface of the car park. An emergency meeting of the Calstock Parish Amenities Committee on Saturday morning decided on this temporary measure to make the carpark safer to use.
'MOT Type 1 hardcore will be laid, hopefully by Wednesday at the latest.
'We’d be grateful if vehicle owners over the next few days don't park in the centre of the carpark area shown in the attached photo. Even better, would be for you to move your vehicles to the cobbled end of the carpark.'