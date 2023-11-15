A MOTHER has spoken out after the Times highlighted parents’ difficulties finding appropriate education for their children with extra needs.
Parents report concerns over the process of drawing up education, health and care plans which inform the local education authority (Devon County Council for West Devon) in providing the right form of education for children with extra needs including access to specialist schools.
Whitchurch parent Kerry Bent feels the assessement process which will decide if her son can go to a specialist school is leaving parents out of the loop.
Kerry’s son, aged ten, is currently at Whitchurch Primary School where she says he is very well looked after with the school doing all it can to meet his extra needs. However his educational assessment says his sensory needs require special attention.
“I can’t praise Whitchurch School enough. They recognise what was highlighted and make sure he isn’t in crowded rooms where can get very distressed. And they make sure classrooms aren’t too loud and noisy which upsets him,’ she said.
“As his parent I think I should be listened to and taken seriously. But it doesn’t seem to be like that. Parents aren’t listened to, although we know our children best because we’ve seen them develop and spend all our time with them.’
“What makes it extra difficult is that we don’t know who we’re dealing with in the process. We see all manner of experts and I can’t keep track of all the paperwork that needs completing. The make-up of the final decision-making panel is also a mystery.
“We’re at a crucial stage for our son. We need to know if he can go to a specialist school next which will define his life.
“We just want to give him the best possible education, so he can make the best of his life. He has that right. We’ve got to get it right now. We don’t want him to go through all the trauma of going to a new school which is not appropriate for his needs.”
Kerry said she felt the LEA processes left parents behind: “We also need all the assessments and all the form filling and interviews to be speeded up and simplified.
“Children can also be left behind because it’s so slow. We’re so lucky his school protect and care for him. But he needs specialist education with 1:1 attention.’’