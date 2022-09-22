Overnight town traffic could last up to a week

Devon County Councillor for Tavistock and Gulworthy Debo Sellis said: ‘As fellow resident of Tavistock, I too am affected by any delays. Although I walk into town frequently I still have to use my car sometimes and I share everyone’s frustrations but the reality is that we live in an ancient market town located on a busy crossroads and no matter where we go, if we have to go across town we will be affected when maintenance work has to be done. Unfortunately this is a simple fact that we will all be inconvenienced.