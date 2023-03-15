A spokesperson for South West Water said: ‘Following a report of discolouration to the watercourse, we sent a team to the site to investigate. They discovered a muddy discharge coming from a surface water outfall and traced the issue back to a building site upstream. We carried out water quality sampling which showed no indication of sewage.‘As this is a private drainage issue, we passed the information over to the Environment Agency. I understand that the Environment Agency attended the site on the same day and had discussions with the site manager. Measures should now be in place to prevent further issues.’ An Environment Agency spokesperson said: ‘The Environment Agency received multiple reports of pollution of the Milton Combe Stream (a tributary of the River Tavy) on Monday and Tuesday this week.