Organ donors given posthumous award

People from Devon and Cornwall who saved lives through the gift of organ donation have been posthumously honoured at a moving award ceremony.

They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

The private award ceremony was held at Sandy Park Conference and Banqueting Centre in Exeter on April 28, honouring 12 donors – 10 donors from Devon and two donors from Cornwall.

Thousands of families are receiving the award across the UK this year, at regional ceremonies or privately. More than 4,000 people donated their organs after death in 2019, 2020 and 2021, leading to around 10,000 patients’ lives being saved or transformed over those three years.

Mick Messinger, Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to work with NHS Blood and Transplant to run the Order of St John Awards for Organ Donation again. It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies. Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.’