One more death recorded in Torridge

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Torridge.

A total of 129 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 15 (Wednesday) – up from 128 on Tuesday.

They were among 11,009 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Torridge.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,071 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15 (Wednesday) – up from 156,023 on Tuesday.