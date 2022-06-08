One more death recorded in Torridge

One more death recorded in TorridgeThere was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Torridge.
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 8th June 2022 3:43 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 128 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 8 (Wednesday) – up from 127 on Tuesday.
They were among 10,979 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Torridge.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 155,765 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8 (Wednesday) – up from 155,680 on Tuesday.