TOMORROW (March 2) will be World Book Day and we can't wait to see pictures of your outfits as children across the world dress up as their favourite book characters to celebrate the day!
World Book Day is an international celebration that falls on the first Thursday in March and is an event that sees children celebrate reading and their favourite books, with every child in full-time education being given a book token to be spent on books.
We'd love to see how you're celebrating the day tomorrow, please send pictures to: [email protected]