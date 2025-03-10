A recent investigation has shown that 13 per cent of ‘nicotine free’ vapes on sale in Devon, Somerset, Torbay and Plymouth contain nicotine.
Heart of the South West Trading Standards service tested 76 products sold as nicotine free vapes and found that ten samples contained nicotine in amounts ranging from 0.06 mg/ml to 27.02 mg/ml which is around the amount delivered by a pack of 20 cigarettes.
All ten samples were also found to exceed the limit on the amount of e-liquid permitted in vapes with two found to exceed both the e-liquid and nicotine strength limit.
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards, said: “These alarming results could mean that consumers hoping to buy nicotine free products would have been exposed to nicotine and its addictive effects and in significant quantities with eight of the ten failed samples.
“I would encourage businesses and retailers to review their supply chains to ensure that they are not inadvertently supplying selling these products.”
The sampling exercise was all part of Operation Joseph, a Department of Health and Social Care funded initiative which saw local authorities working together to unearth new intelligence around the illegal vapes market.
Lord Michael Bichard, chair, National Trading Standards, said: “Nicotine free vapes can be a useful tool to quit smoking and reduce nicotine dependency, but these findings reveal that people can actually continue to be stuck in a cycle of addiction if sold the highly addictive substance unknowingly.
“Businesses should be aware vapes falsely claiming to be nicotine free are in circulation and should make sure they are not breaking the law by selling products that are falsely advertised, especially where they are importing goods or acting as the main UK distributor.”
Councillor Rufus Gilbert continued: “I urge businesses and consumers to be vigilant and report suspected cases to the Citizens Advice consumer service by calling 0808 223 1133.”