Olly returns to arenas this April having sold 180,000 tickets for UK arenas last time around in 2019. He’s determined to go bigger, better, louder this time and returns with eleven huge shows in April & May, including a special night at London’s The O2 Arena on April 29th. After getting married this summer, he then takes the Marry Me tour on a run of summer shows, culminating in a very special & personal show at Plymouth Pavillions on August 28th.