AN OLD Callington bus stop is hoping to be reinstated to increase bus access for local people, in particular the elderly population in the town.
The bus stop on Hazelwood Road in Callington for the 79A service from Callington to Gunnislake and Tavistock should be coming back into service from April next year.
The proposal to reinstate the service was brought to the attention of Cornwall and Callington Councillor, Andrew Long by a local resident.
Cllr Long said: ‘I am pleased to be able to announce that, subject to Highways approval for some additional lining, the stop will be coming back.
‘The transport department were conscious of the need for the elderly and isolated to be able to reach services and so this was very much on their minds and I am very grateful to them for providing a good solution.
‘This is in addition to the increased frequency of the 74 service to Liskeard from September which should provide more access to service for local residents.’
Cllr Long stated that the reinstatement of the service, as with other services will only be a longstanding addition if people use it.
Adding, ‘The £2 single fare scheme will be continuing until at least October and we hope the Council will continue to fund this vital aspect of encouraging people to use public transport were possible which not only helps tackle climate change but gives people access to a wider range of services.’
For updates visit: callington-tc.gov.uk/