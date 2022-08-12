Okehampton Show is a scorcher!
Okehampton Show saw some of its hottest ever temperatures yesterday forcing the cancellation of the dog show in favour of a virtual one and a significantly scaled down Grand Parade but a few adaptations failed to put a dampener on the day which was enjoyed by thousands, as long as they were wearing sun hats and keeping their fluids up!
With water stations across the Stoney Park showground and ice cream sellers in abundance, organisers had catered for the hot weather and people were finding pockets of shades to rest under the awnings of the marquees as temperatures reached 32 degrees centigrade.
Cattle were kept cool with gazebos, umbrellas and wet towels and strong competition ensued. The Buckland family of St Buryan near Penzance were delighted to take home the Supreme Beef Champion title with Wellatree Imoges, a two and a half year old Simmental. The family last won a supreme championship Okehampton Show in 2015.
Roland Ley from Holsworthy was victorious with his Holstein Thuborough Frieda 610 who won won Supreme Dairy Champion and a Limousin bull and heifer owned by Tony and Jo Smith of Jacobstow, Bude won the Supreme Pair.
Show president John Heard said: ‘The show will go down in history as being one of the hottest and driest but it is great to see such a tremendous turnout from all the exhibitors of stock and horses and also the great support we have had with the huge amount of trade stands.’
See next Thursday’s Okehampton Times for all the news, pictures and prizewinners from the show.
