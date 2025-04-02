A local rotary club has joined forces with a food poverty charity to offer surplus food which would otherwise go to waste at low cost to the community.
Okehampton Rotary Club is working with Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA) to set up a monthly pop-up hub in the town using Okehampton Rugby Club’s facilities.
The first hub will be held at the rugby club on Glendale Road on Tuesday, April 29 from 10.30am to 12 noon.
People will be able to collect a generous amount of fresh fruit and vegetable and staples for £30. Parcels need to be pre-ordered then collected on the day - please bring your own bags.
The charge cover the charity’s costs in collecting and distributing the food rather than the food itself, which is surplus from supermarkets and restaurants.
Charity DCFA was established in 2010 to combat food poverty by taking donations of surplus food from supermarkets and other food outlets plus food manufacturers in the South West. By redistributing this food, which is still good to eat, it helps those in need while also reducing waste, with the help of many local local organisations, including Rotary.
An Okehampton Rotary Club spokesperson said: “The DCFA Affordable Food Programme is designed to make sure that the people in our community have access to the essential food items they need.
“DCFA does not replace the local foodbanks but provides more choice for those in need of help. It is a surprising fact that 82% (DCFA figure) of the people supported have jobs, but people on low wages and paying high rents and energy bills can struggle to make ends meet. There are many other reasons why people needs foodbank and DFCA support.
“Okehampton Rotary Club is working with DCFA to set up a monthly pop-up in Okehampton. With the cooperation of Okehampton RFC, we are able to use their facilities for this purpose. DCFA will load up five vans, two being refrigerated, with produce at their main hub and deliver it to the pop-up shop, bringing more than enough to satisfy those who have applied to come.”
No referrals are necessary to use the service, but the charity asks people to pre-order and bring their own shopping bags. A fee of £30 is charged, cash or card facilities available.
For this the customer gets fresh fruit and vegetables; cupboard staples including pasta, rice, bread, tins, cereals, tea and coffee, some treats like crisps or cakes, frozen food and pet food when available.
Applications need to be with Okehampton Rotary Club by midday on Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday).
Application forms are available at various sites around the town and online at: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgID=970309&ClubID=1048