Okehampton Primary School pupils put on a great party for the Queen
Tuesday 7th June 2022 6:00 am
Okehampton Primary School celebrates the jubilee (Okehampton Primary School )
Entertainment for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Okehampton Primary School , which included a street party style tea, was provided by Footsteps Dance School.
Okehampton Primary School jubilee events (Okehampton Primary School ) (Okehampton Primary School )
Enjoying the Okehampton Primary School jubilee events (Okehampton Primary School ) (Okehampton Primary School)
