Okehampton Primary School pupils put on a great party for the Queen

By Times reporter  
Tuesday 7th June 2022 6:00 am
Okehampton Primary School celebrates the jubilee
Entertainment for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Okehampton Primary School , which included a street party style tea, was provided by Footsteps Dance School.

Okehampton Primary School jubilee events
Enjoying the Okehampton Primary School jubilee events
More About:

Okehampton Primary School
