A 58-year-old man from Okehampton who was found with cannabis and cocaine will not face a jail sentence.
Michael Mcallen, of Victoria Street in Okehampton, was found with seven small wraps of cocaine (5.16 grams) and three dried buds of cannabis (four grams) on North Road.
Mcallen pleaded guilty to possessing illegal drugs at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on September 26.
He was found with the drugs on August 5, 2023.
The defendant was fined £346 and has to pay the Crown Prosecution Service £85.
His guilty plea was taken into account when deciding his punishment.
