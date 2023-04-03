Two Devon locations are listed in the top ten UK market towns with Bovey Tracey in at third and Okehampton close behind at eighth.
The list, by HomeToGo a holiday rental marketplace, is based on three general criteria: affordability, scenic setting and climate. Locations are only eligible on the list if they are within a one-hour walk of a National Park, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or Heritage Coast, and in which holiday accommodation prices for spring 2023 are lower than the UK median.
Okehampton came in at a respectable eighth. Its price score came in at 8.12. On the climate rating it not such a good sun score of 6.85 and a warmth score of 7.41.
In the scenic rating Okehampton scored 8.66 for position - exactly the same as Bovey Tracey - and it scored higher than its Devon counterpart on the things to do score with 7.69. Overall Okehampton came in with a score of 38.73.
This means it includes 15 scenic spots across Cornwall, Devon, Gloucestershire, Dorset, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, Powys, Cumbria, Staffordshire and Northumberland.
The towns are listed on a table which shows how they scored out of ten on each section. Bovey Tracey received a 9.89 score for the price category. On the climate side of things it came in with an 8.58 sun score with 195.6 hours of sunshine a month, an 8.35 warmth score with a maximum temperature of 16.14°C on average in Spring.
In the scenic category, Bovey Tracy stands at an 8.66 position score being an ideal location to visit Dartmoor National Park. In the things to do category, it came in slightly lower at 6.54 - although a stroll through the stunning grounds of National Trust site Parke Estate cannot be missed. The town has a very competitive median nightly price per person for a holiday rental at just £29.62.
Overall Bovey Tracy was rated with a 42.02 score, which meant it was third.
Coleford in Gloucestershire came out on top of the list with 42.51 - maxing out it's warmth score at 10.00. This score comes from its maximum temperature of 17.32°C on average in Spring and 190.1 hours of sunshine a month.
With a Median nightly price per person for a holiday rental £40.32 it makes a great base from which to explore the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Nearby is the Puzzlewood, a magical area of forest which featured as a set location in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Blandford Forum in Dorset came in at second place with an overall score of 42.33, scoring above 9 in price, warmth and positions scores. It is right near not one but two areas of outstanding natural beauty - Dorset and Cranborne Chase.
It’s median nightly price per person for holiday rentals comes in at £35.93 and could serve as the perfect place to enjoy its 186.1 monthly hours of sunshine and maximum average Spring temperature of 17.02°C.
In that gentle spring sun you can visit Blandford Fashion Museum, which follows style through the ages across 12 exhibition spaces.