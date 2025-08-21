Gareth Smith, principal at Okehampton College, said: "We are all so proud of our students and what they have achieved. They are the year group who were affected by the pandemic meaning they never had a true transition to secondary school. They have worked very hard and should be thrilled with what they have achieved. I would also like to recognise the dedication and care shown by every member of staff at Okehampton College. Thank you to everyone for all their continued efforts and commitment."