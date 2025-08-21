Hard work has paid off for students at Okehampton College as the school sees outstanding GCSE results.
As soon as the clock struck nine, pupils filed into the campus hall to eagerly collect their results.
Some students gathered into groups to open their results with parents cautiously peeping over their shoulders.
Others preferred to open their results in private, with the majority of pupils elated with what they achieved.
Sienna Harding, achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7. She said: “I feel good about my results because I scored nines in my favourite subjects. I credit my results to the really great teaching I received at Okehampton College. I’m going to study psychology, sociology, French and religious studies at Plymstock School. This evening, I will celebrate by going out for dinner with my family and my boyfriend.”
Abigail Smith, achieved eight grade 9s and one grade 8, she said: “I’m beyond happy with my results, I put a lot of hard work into revising and I’m glad it's paid off. I’m going to Exeter College to study English, history, politics and film and video. I’m going to celebrate by going to Exeter with my friends and spending time with my parents.”
Gareth Smith, principal at Okehampton College, said: "We are all so proud of our students and what they have achieved. They are the year group who were affected by the pandemic meaning they never had a true transition to secondary school. They have worked very hard and should be thrilled with what they have achieved. I would also like to recognise the dedication and care shown by every member of staff at Okehampton College. Thank you to everyone for all their continued efforts and commitment."
Conrad Stern received six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7. He said: “I did quite well in my results and achieved everything I needed to study maths, further maths and physics at Exeter Maths School. I’m most proud about receiving a 9 in Chemistry because that was the grade I was most unsure about.”
Other top achievers at Okehampton College were Hettie d’Apice who scored eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and Daniel Spence who secured five grade 9s and one grade 8.
