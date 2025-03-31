English Heritage has announced that it is restricting access to Okehampton Castle to guided tours and special events from now on due to pressure on its finances.
The ruined medieval motte and bailey castle had previously been open during the summer months but the charity says income from visitors does not cover its costs.
The move has caused concern in the town, with a petition circling in Okehampton to keep the castle open for general visits.
English Heritage said the the company was facing financial challenges after the pandemic and a fall in visitor numbers due to the cost of living crisis.
High inflation has increased the cost of conservation work at English Heritage sites but significant and ongoing expenditure was still required to prevent historic sites deteriorating.
A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “English Heritage has been reviewing how the charity operates to ensure we can meet the opportunities and challenges of the next few years from a position of strength.
“As part of that review, we’re changing how we open Okehampton Castle. We’re doing this to improve the experience for visitors, but also to save money for our charity. Instead of opening the site every day for general visits, we’re developing a programme of guided tours and special events. We’ll share more about our plans when we’ve finalised the details.
“English Heritage is a charity. We care for over 400 sites across the country. At a small number of sites, including Okehampton, our income from opening for daily visits doesn’t cover our costs. As a charity, this just isn’t sustainable. Changing the way we operate these sites will free up vital funding to help us look after England’s heritage and share it with as many people as possible. At the same time, we’ll offer visitors to Okehampton Castle an even more engaging and enjoyable experience.”
The Grade I listed Castle will still be open for events such as Bluebell Sunday, held in May.