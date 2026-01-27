Parents of Okehampton College students were informed in a letter yesterday that Ofsted inspectors would be visiting the school for a two-day inspection.
The inspection is taking place from January 27-28, and the school inspectorate is now asking parents to submit their views of the school through the online Ofsted Parent Voice survey.
Parents should complete the survey by 12 noon on January 28 in order for it to be considered by inspectors.
Okehampton College was last inspected in May 2023 and was rated “requires improvement.” All schools given this grade are typically reinspected sooner than the usual four-year cycle.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.