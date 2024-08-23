A summer barbecue at the Moorland Garden Nursing Home went with a swing on Wednesday last week.
Activities coordinator Rachel Stephenson said the occasion was helped by good weather.
She said: “Our chef cooked over a charcoal barbecue and produced some wonderful ribs, chicken, vegetables, and corn. His homemade sauces were amazing. We had several guests, including a few of our neighbours, family members and a couple of NHS staff. They all really enjoyed the afternoon.
“Our Saxophonist George Comer played some lovely, chilled tunes. There was a pop up tiki bar with sangria, wine (alcoholic and non-alcoholic ), lager, Pimm’s and a selection of soft drinks.
She added: “The Willy's ice cream van was the icing on the cake (or the flake on the cone) and the ice creams were locally made. Everyone loved them.
“Guests remarked on how lovely it all was and how nice the ice creams were, courtesy of our lovely manager, Mathini. A great time was had by all, especially our residents and their loved ones.”