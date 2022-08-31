Nursery owner of 31 years dies
a FORMER Walkhampton Nursery owner has sadly passed away at the age of 84.
The funeral service and an afternoon tea party for Wilma Banfield was held last Friday (September 2) after her passing on August 9 at Derriford Hospital following a short illness.
Wilma spent nearly all her life in Walkhampton; she taught at and ran Penmoor Nursery School in Yelverton for 31 years and her parents ran the Walkhampton Inn from the 1940s through to the early 1980s.
She joined the nursery school in 1972 initially taking the Wednesday afternoon games sessions but became increasingly involved in the school, quickly leading to her running it in partnership with a good friend. Throughout her time at Penmoor, she took huge delight in helping nurture and develop the many young children who attended over her 31 years there. Following retirement in December 2003, Wilma remained very active and well known in the community, regularly supporting the weekly Walkhampton Saturday Market and for many years being a judge at the annual flower show.
Wilma leaves three children - Lisa, Julia and Michael - seven grandchildren, other extended family, many friends and countless happy memories.
