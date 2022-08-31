She joined the nursery school in 1972 initially taking the Wednesday afternoon games sessions but became increasingly involved in the school, quickly leading to her running it in partnership with a good friend. Throughout her time at Penmoor, she took huge delight in helping nurture and develop the many young children who attended over her 31 years there. Following retirement in December 2003, Wilma remained very active and well known in the community, regularly supporting the weekly Walkhampton Saturday Market and for many years being a judge at the annual flower show.