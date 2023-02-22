A PLANNING application has been submitted for up to 25 homes, including up to 30 per cent to be affordable, on land beside The Meadows at Northlew.
The application by Mr M Dufty, app 4083/21/OPA , is to build at a site at map reference SZ 502 991.
The proposals, which can be viewed on the WDBC site, include 12 two bedroom houses, seven three bedroom houses, and six four bedroom houses. Of these, 30 per cent would be affordable housing, with which houses to have that designation to be decided at the ‘reserved matters’ stage, when a detailed application is submitted.
The papers state that the site is to the north of village and that existing hedges and trees on the site would be kept to screen the development and ensure it fitted in in the landscape.
Also among plans this week is a proposal for a Caravan Club campsite on a farm at Coryton, 0447/23/CCN. Coryhill Hideaways, based at Ford Farm, wants to site five caravans and ten tent pitches for 12 months.
The low key site would be used for camping by Caravan Club members.
Meanwhile, at Higher Wilminstone Farm near Tavistock a proposal to build a house as a self-build project has been rejected in an appeal to a planning inspector.
The original application for a site at the Milking Parlour, 1673/21/FUL, was rejected by West Devon Borough Council in May 2021.
Planning inspector Andrew Spencer-Peet rejected the appeal on the grounds that it would be development in the countryside, although he admitted it had value as a self-build project which would not impact on the neighbours.
. He wrote: ‘There is dispute between the main parties as to whether the appeal site is located within Tavistock or would be situated outside of that settlement and within the countryside for planning.
‘Based on the evidence before me and on observations made on my site visit, whilst the appeal site is not isolated given its proximity to other buildings and people as described above, the site is located a significant distance from the built-up area of Tavistock.. the appeal site is therefore located within the countryside for planning purposes.’
Other planning applications currently with WDBC include:
Retrospective planning permission for a garden room, swimming pool and associated equipment and changing rooms, The Manor, Bratton Clovelly – https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/224265.
Change of use of land to a garden, The Willows, Broadwoodkelly – https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/230186