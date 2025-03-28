North Tawton Town Council is starting Saturday morning ‘surgeries’ to allow people the chance to meet and talk to the councillors.
The first surgery is on Saturday, April 12 from 10am to 12 noon at North Tawton Community Centre on Barton Street, alongside the Repair Cafe.
The event is a chance to meet councillors, make suggestions, ask questions and raise concerns about services and facilities in the town. You can also find out more about how the council works.
No appointment is necessary, just turn up. Tea and coffee is available and you are invited to bring along your items for the Repair Cafe, running at the same time.
The town council offices in the Square are also open from Monday to Wednesday, 10.30am-2.30pm.