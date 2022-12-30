NOMINATIONS are now open to vote for your Citizen of the Year for the Calstock parish.
The parish council award recognises those that have made a positive contribution to their community and people are being urged to start submitting their nominations.
Parish clerk, Clare Bullimore said: ‘There are so many people and groups across our parish that do so much for their communities and we are so grateful to them. The parish council would like to be able to acknowledge this.
‘Please think about those individuals and groups who go the extra mile and provide support, friendship and activities to bring communities together or make their neighbourhoods a brighter place. It’s great to be able to celebrate the great work that is being done, especially when the times we are currently living in seem bleak and at times overwhelming.’
Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their contribution to their community? People should be considered who have contributed to community living within the parish either by: fundraising, carrying out activities voluntarily, co-ordinating services for vulnerable/elderly or young people voluntarily, or done any other service for the parish or wider community. They should be a resident or have lived in the parish for a significant number of years. The nominations could either be for a person or a group as the parish council are keen to acknowledge both groups and individuals.
Last year, the worthy recipient of the Citizen of the Year award was Michael Kinger. Michael was recognised for his involvement in community activities including being secretary of the Gunnislake Football Club, his work as a First Responder and going out of his way to meet the needs of his customers whilst running the butcher’s shop in Gunnislake.
At last year’s awards ceremony a special award was also awarded to a community group and that went to Darren’s Cars for their tremendous efforts during the pandemic and supporting the Ukrainian crisis. Darren and Polly Tait of Darren’s Cars efforts in helping vulnerable people get to medical appointments and picking up prescriptions and food parcels during the pandemic was recognised by the award.
Moreover, the award also recognised Darren and his team’s efforts in supporting the Ukrainian crisis by delivering supplies to refugees and bringing some families to the parish.
To nominate someone or a group for this year’s awards, the parish council is urging people to write to them (email is accepted) providing the person’s name, where they live and what they have done. In the case of nomination of a group a contact person within the group should be provided.
Suggestions need to be submitted to The Clerk at Calstock Parish Council, Tamar Valley Centre, Cemetery Road, Drakewalls, Gunnislake PL18 9FE and can be emailed to: [email protected] A nomination form and guidelines can be found on the parish council website at: https://www.calstockparishcouncil.gov.uk/
Nominations from the public will be given to the chairman who will then select from the nominations and make a recommendation to full council.
No councillor or close relative of a councillor, or member of staff should be nominated. A past councillor may be considered if they have continued to support community activities voluntarily since standing down as a councillor.
A presentation will be made in May at the Annual Parish Meeting.