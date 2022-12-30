Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their contribution to their community? People should be considered who have contributed to community living within the parish either by: fundraising, carrying out activities voluntarily, co-ordinating services for vulnerable/elderly or young people voluntarily, or done any other service for the parish or wider community. They should be a resident or have lived in the parish for a significant number of years. The nominations could either be for a person or a group as the parish council are keen to acknowledge both groups and individuals.