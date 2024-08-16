With the hedge cutting season soon to be in full swing, farmers and others who truly care for their edges are being invited to apply for a Devon Hedge Award.
Run by the voluntary Devon Hedge Group, the annual award is given to people who are working hard to create wildlife-rich hedges within Devon’s countryside.
All applicants who can show that their hedge is being managed with conservation in mind will receive a personal certificate as well as an award plaque, that can be proudly displayed on a gate or building. Farmers, landowners, schools and community groups are all invited to apply.
Dr Rob Wolton, chair of the Devon Hedge Group, said: “The methods and variety of hedge trimming can make a big difference to the wildlife value of Devon’s hedges. Although annual autumn flailing is an effective method of controlling a hedge, there are regimes that can bring much great benefits to wildlife and that may cost less.”
One gentler alternative is allowing the edge to grow slightly bigger each time it is cut, whether annually or less frequently. If the hedge gets too big it can then be cut back harder. If trimming can be held off for two, three or more years, the hedge produces lots of flowers and fruit, which do not get a chance to develop on annually close-cut hedges. Flowers and fruit generally develop on the previous year’s growth.
Another option encouraged is traditional hedge laying – cutting at the base of each stem to create a hinge that stays alive when the stem is bent over, tight on top of the bank. And is conservation hedge laying, where less of the existing hedge is cut out and a bigger laid hedge is created.
Rob added: “Every Devon hedge is different in some respect, and we are keen that the way that they are cut relates to needs and benefits of each individual hedge. Choosing the correct hedge trimming option can create great benefits for wildlife and can save money too.
“Devon’s hedges are of international importance as a historical, cultural, wildlife and landscape resource. We really hope as many people as possible get involved and apply for their award. If the award scheme goes a small way to instilling a sense of pride in our hedges and all the benefits they provide, then I will be a happy man.”
The closing date for applications is December 31. To apply, fill in the application form, attaching photos, at https://devonhedges.org/devon-hedge-awards.