There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 113 people had died in the area by January 26 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 13,659 deaths recorded across the South West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.