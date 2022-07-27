No more deaths recorded in West Devon

No more deaths recorded in West DevonThere were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday 27th July 2022 3:36 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 76 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 27 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 11,462 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.