A TAVISTOCK cancer specialist nurse and a local Salvation Army officer have teamed up again to ensure that no child will go without a gift this Christmas.
Donations have been flooding into the toy recycling project during the last month which enables people to choose a gift for their loved ones if they can’t afford to buy gifts themselves.
A pop up event, run by project coordinator Isabel Williams and Salvation Army officer Pamela Smith, took place at the lower deck community cafe of Tavistock United Reformed Church on Saturday, in which people were invited to choose from a selection of many different toys, games, books, CDs, puzzles and action figures to give as a gift this Christmas. Donations have been collected throughout the past month from drop off points such as the library, Tavistock Carpets and Mime Cafe.
Isabel said: ‘I went to the library twice a week for the last month to pick up all the donations - their collection box was spilling out. I did three collections from Tavistock Carpets who had bigger storage facilities and from Mime cafe a few times too. People were also making personal deliveries to me so they were coming from all directions. Many people got in contact and came to my house and I delivered all around the area, even to Plymouth too.
‘I’ve taken bundles to a local women’s refuge, Trevi House, Children’s centre in Tavistock and some boxes of gifts have been sent on to Ghana.
‘There were at least 1000 toys donated this year, all given with the intention of finding a new home. We had mostly donations for younger children but people were also asking for appropriate gifts suited to teenagers too. One couple was so generous, they donated a laptop which went to a family with teenage children. There have been other gifts given with real emotional value.
‘People are so emotional and grateful and have said they wouldn’t have been able to give a gift if it weren’t for the project. It’s also a gift from them as they can choose it as the event. One lady came over and had burst into tears expressing her gratitude.’
Isabel and Pamela were helped with in their efforts by Isabel’s sister Nadine Lamb, husband Pete, mum Pamela and Jonathan Dribble, also of the Salvation Army. Cash donations were also given this year, which were passed onto the Salavtion Army, who will in turn use the money to give toys to children further afield.
Pamela Smith said: ‘This is great project in the community to support with the assets of the Salvation Army so it’s a great collaboration, along with the Library, Tavistock Carpets and Mime cafe to make it a reality. This is a real team effort which enables the project to come to fruition.
‘This is a project which is really in line with the Salvation Army’s DNA, principles and priorities of making a difference as throughout its history it’s always wished to help out people who are on the margins and for whatever reason don’t have much money. It’s so rewarding to see that this can make such a significant impace, not only in one person’s life but to a whole family too - that’s what’s it all about, helping people so that they can experience some peace and joy in the Christmas season.
‘The sole aim is to literally put toys and games into new hands. The people who give also receive a blessing as they will be benefitting other children instead of being disposed of. Toys, books and so forth can be passed on to children and families who really appreciate them and will love playing new games with them or reading stories for the first time. These are gifts that can keep on giving.’
Some toys which were not claimed at the pop up event on Saturday or have not yet been passed on to a charity remain available for those in need. If they could help you, get in touch with Isabel via her email: [email protected]