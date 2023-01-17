A new warm space has been open in Mary Tavy which welcomes anyone to come and meet and keep the winter at bay.
Trustees have opened the small committee room in Coronation Hall in Mary Tavy as a warm hub.
The room will be open and heated ready for visitors weekly on Monday from 10.30am - 12 noon, as a drop-in coffee morning; Tuesday 11am - 12 noon, with help-yourself tea and coffee; Wednesday 9am - 3pm, with tea offered, and Thursday 12 noon, as a pensioners’ lunch event.
There is no need to book. The trustees say: ‘Just turn up when the hall is open.
‘Please bring a friend or meet them there. All that we ask is that you keep warm.’
The hub is one of hundreds created in the region in the past few months in response to the escalating cost of living.
They act as a place to save heating costs at home and also as a meeting place to reduce isolation.