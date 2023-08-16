Agents Vickery Holman are handling the process and are welcoming all proposals by the end of September. Michael Easton, who leads the hotels and hospitality team, said: “The Royal Oak is a vital part of the community in Meavy and indeed is popular with walkers and hashers from all over Devon. The pub is an attractive property overlooking the village green with lots of charm and appeal. A new tenancy is available from November creating an excellent opportunity to operate a non-tied traditional Dartmoor inn with live in accommodation in a manner which serves both the local community and visitors to the area.