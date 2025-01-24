Commuters between Plymouth and Tavistock are being alerted to a change to the long-term roadworks at Woolwell which cause long tailbacks at rush hours.
Traffic arrangements for the Woolwell to the George Pub (north Plymouth), widening scheme will change on Monday, February 10.
The westbound side of Woolwell Road will reopen and the exit from Woolwell Crescent onto Tavistock Road will be closed.
The no-right turn from Tavistock Road into Woolwell Road (at Woolwell Roundabout) and diversion via Belliver Roundabout will remain in place and a camera is being installed to enforce this.
Site clearance for the second phase of the scheme will also get under way on Monday, January 27.
Lane closures will be needed in early February for some of the clearance work (mainly on sections close to the Clock House contractor compound) but this this will be carried out at night to minimise disruption. Some footpaths will also be closed for safety reasons, but alternative pedestrian routes will be provided.
The main construction work for phase two, which involves replacing Woolwell Roundabout with a signalised junction and widening Tavistock Road, is planned to start at the roundabout later in the year. This phase will also include providing new signal-controlled crossings and planting across the scheme area.
Businesses will remain open as usual during the works.
The city council said: “We'd like to thank everyone for their patience while we deliver these improvements and complying with the restrictions, which are in place for everyone's safety.
“The Woolwell to The George scheme has been in the pipeline for many years. It will tackle one of Plymouth’s worst traffic bottlenecks and is a vital part of our programme to provide better links to and from the north of Plymouth as it grows.”
In the coming years around 4,400 new homes are planned in the north of the city – including 2,000 new homes at the Woolwell. This and other developments, such as the new district shopping centre in Derriford, will see an increased amount of traffic along this route.
The project is due to help alleviate congestion when finished.