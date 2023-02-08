A MINDSET coach is bringing a weekly women’s only group to Tavistock which will focus on developing positive mental health and empowerment.
The group will meet every Thursday from 6-7pm at the Printworks in Tavistock and is provisionally scheduled to start on March 2.
Sessions will involve exercises which will delve into a range of different areas such as self-confidence, how to have healthy relationships, positive and healthy mindset, managing negative thoughts and our inner critic, self reflection, journalling, guided meditation and also provide a space for women to share with one another.
Verónica Moreno, the coach running the sessions, said: ‘This is for women from all backgrounds and of all religions, ages and professions. Most women I work with as a healer and coach have given me feedback that they feel better with other women around as they can open up more. I wanted to create a special space where they could continue to do so and empower one another.
‘This group will focus on emotional wellbeing, where women can connect with one another and develop nurture a healthy mindset in a sharing environment where no one is judged or criticised. I really believe that there is a magic when women come together with an attitude of empowerment. By sharing, we learn from one another.’
For more information or if you have any questions about the sessions, visit the website at: