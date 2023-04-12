The new outdoor gym on Stoke Climsland Village Green being tried out by a local running club. Seven items of equipment have been installed on the Green. The new gym has been made possible by a funding grant of £9,900 from the Lottery “Awards for All” fund that Stoke Climsland Parish Council received. The equipment is fun to use, accessible and suitable for older children and grown-ups of all ages. There will be an official opening ceremony at the Coronation Carnival on Monday May 8.
Friday 14th April 2023 8:00 am
(Submitted )
