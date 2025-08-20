Keeper Hannah Ivory said: “Ben and Geri are proving themselves to be very good first-time parents as their wild instincts have taken hold. Ben takes over babysitting duties whilst Geri catches a mini break and it’s so sweet when he tries to give his food to the pups, despite them being too young. Geri is very good at answering the pups’ calls and guiding them out of their house so they can begin to explore. Being the size of your palm at just 3.5 weeks old, they are still wobbly but curious, even showing interest in bright enrichment items.”