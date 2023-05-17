NEWLY designed play equipment is due to be installed at Tavistock’s Bannawell Play Park this summer after public consultation to help the town council choose the slides, swings and safe surface.
The long -awaited new equipment has been commissioned and is expected to cost not more than £75,000. The modernisation, expected to be completed in September, is long-overdue after flooding delayed the project to replace out-of-date equipment which was removed.
After Devon County Council solved the flooding by repairing a culvert, three designs were shortlisted as the people’s choice. Funding for the park upgrade comes from money allocated as part of a planning agreement linked to nearby new homes.
The equipment chosen by the public will include two multi-play pieces, climbing net and trampoline.