A new president has taken up the chains of office at Tavistock Lions after a celebratory cream tea.
Former president Graeme Ugle handed over the presidential chain to Lion Alan Wroath. The ceremony took part after a fascinating walk across the moor to Foggin Torr Quarry, led by Lions Club member John Noblet, then the tea at the Two Bridges Hotel,
Graeme thanked all the Lions Club members for their support during the year and wished Alan every success for his second time as president. Alan thanked Graeme for his service to the club over the last twelve months and presented him with a book of scenic photographs of Scotland in honour of Graeme’s Scottish ancestry.
Alan joined the Lions Club in 2008 following a career in education and becoming president for the first time in 2012. He said that he was delighted to be president once again.