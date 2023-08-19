FOLLOWING a successful recruitment process, the Torbay, Plymouth and Devon VCSE (Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise) Assembly has appointed its first Independent Chair.
Diana Crump, former CEO of Living Options Devon and now an independent consultant, will lead the collaborative model of the Assembly at strategic level.
Independent charity Devon Communities Together has also been commissioned to provide operational support to the Assembly, including administration and communications.
The Torbay, Plymouth and Devon VCSE Assembly brings together independent charities, social enterprises and community-led organisations across Torbay, Plymouth and Devon.
The Assembly aims to support, complement and add value to local VCSE networks and partnerships, including Local Care Partnerships, helping organisations to have a say in how services are developed and delivered.
Contributors have been actively engaged in cross-sectoral strategic engagement activities with Devon County Council, One NHS Devon and other public sector partners, including three representatives sitting on the Devon Integrated Care Board.
They have established a number of Specialist Hubs within the Assembly, including Food Insecurity and Mental Health; bringing together diverse representatives from across the sector to identify, discuss and progress issues that need addressing in these areas.
A working group from the Assembly has also researched and developed a new version of the Community Support Plan; learning from the pandemic and bringing in a strong case for emergency response starting at grass roots level within communities.
The Plan will act as a route-map for the VCSE and public sectors to work effectively together in a pending or actual emergency.
Diana Crump, said: “This is an exciting role to take on and I am looking forward to building on the great work that’s already happening across the voluntary sector here in Devon.
"The Assembly is here to support every single charity, community group and social enterprise in Torbay, Plymouth and Devon to feed into the sector’s wider work and the strategic discussions that shape the way services are delivered.
"The creation of the Chair and Operational Support roles will allow us to be more effective in reaching out to the over 6,000 VCSE organisations in the county and giving as many people as possible the opportunity to get involved in the exciting work that’s happening.”
For more information about the Torbay, Plymouth and Devon VCSE Assembly, contact: [email protected] .
To join the Assembly mailing list, including invitations to upcoming Assembly meetings, please visit: https://forms.gle/aiqVu1JaAFE1FUmh8 .